Fan drops his new iPhone 17 right in front of Tim Cook in viral video: ‘Bro did a drop test’

A video captures a moment when a fan dropped his newly purchased iPhone 17 in front of Apple CEO Tim Cook. The footage prompted a series of remarks, with many joking that it was the man's way of doing a "drop test." A man dropped his phone in front of Tim Cook while taking it out of the box. (TikTok/@brownhouse_clipz)

“This is so embarrassing,” an X user wrote while re-sharing a TikTok video. The clip opens with a text that reads, “Bro dropped the iPhone 17 in front of Tim Cook.”

In the video, the man, a content creator who goes by Primz on social media, starts opening his iPhone box in front of Cook. Almost instantly, the device slips out and falls to the ground. Both the CEO and the man react as they try to pick up the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17.

The man then hands the device to Tim Cook and gets his signature on a piece of paper placed over the phone’s screen. An X post shared on the content creator's official profile reveals that he stood in line for over 15 hours to get his hands on this model.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The video quickly went viral and made its way onto other social media platforms. While a few joked, some expressed that the man should have got Cook’s signature on the phone, instead of a paper.

An individual posted, “Imagine not getting your iPhone signed by Tim after you drop it. It also could have been worth $$$. The first non-mint iPhone to be signed by the Apple CEO. It would have some scratches, marks or imperfections, so you'd know it's legit. Oh well…”

Another remarked, “I am feeling second-hand embarrassment.” A third expressed, “Damn...how did he do that right in front of Tim Cook?” A fourth wrote, “It is honestly hard to watch.” A few joked that he did the “drop test” right in front of the CEO.