‘First photographs with iPhone 17 Pro Max’: Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets incredible pics

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared three incredible snapshots, which he revealed are the “first photographs” captured with the company's latest iPhone 17 Pro Max. Tim Cook shared a tweet with pictures taken by three different artists. (AFP)

“Many thanks to Inez & Vinoodh, Mickalene Thomas, and Trunk Xu for capturing some of the first photographs with iPhone 17 Pro Max. Tonight was such a beautiful display of #ShotOniPhone photography,” the Apple boss wrote while sharing the pictures.

What does the first photo show?

Each photo has an “alt text” attached to it. The first reads, “Two people hold hands as they run down a city sidewalk, trailing a piece of flowing red fabric. The sun sets behind them, with a gas station and beige and white buildings in the background."

What does the second photo show?

The second one says, “Three dancers in form-fitting bodysuits strike a synchronized pose on a concrete surface, facing away from the camera. The image is in black and white, with a backdrop of dense trees and a clear sky.”

What does the third photo show?

The third explains, “Four skateboarders are captured mid-action at a skatepark. The two in the foreground skate down a ramp, while one sits on the edge in the top left, watching. The fourth skateboarder walks across the top of the ramp with their board in hand.”

About iPhone 17 Pro Max:

Priced at ₹149,900, this model is available in three colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue. There are variants with various storage options like 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB.

The Cosmic Orange colour, a new finish which closely resembles saffron, has created a buzz among Indians. Apple launched its iPhone 17 series in India today, September 19, 2025.

This model has a “USB‑C Charge Cable that supports fast charging and is compatible with USB‑C power adapters and computer ports.” However, the package doesn’t include “a power adapter or EarPods.”