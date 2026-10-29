Former Swiss model Beatrice Keul, who accused Donald Trump of rape, alleges receiving threat call

Former Miss Switzerland runner-up Beatrice Keul, who has accused US President Donald Trump of raping her in 1993, has expressed fears for her safety after allegedly receiving an anonymous threatening phone call following the release of a congressional report detailing her accusations.

Former Swiss model Beatrice Keul said she feared for her safety after receiving an anonymous threatening call. (Instagram)

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The 56-year-old told Newsweek that the call came on Tuesday, a day after Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee released a 53-page report examining Trump's alleged connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The White House has strongly denied the allegations.

'I am scared': Keul describes anonymous threat

"It was from the U.S. and clearly directed to me and my family if I continue to spread the word in America," Keul told Newsweek.

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{{^usCountry}} She claimed a "computerized voice" warned her against continuing to discuss the alleged assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She claimed a "computerized voice" warned her against continuing to discuss the alleged assault. {{/usCountry}}

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"It was anonymous," she said. "But who could do that?"

Keul said she informed her lawyer about the call and that the alleged intimidation was being investigated.

"They are investigating right now," she said, declining to provide further details. "I need to protect myself."

Expressing concern about her personal safety, she added, "I am scared. They have the power and the money."

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Newsweek contacted the FBI and Swiss authorities regarding the alleged threats. The identity of the caller remains unknown.

What did Keul allege against Trump?

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According to the congressional report released on October 26, Keul alleged that Trump raped her inside a suite at New York's Plaza Hotel during the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant in November 1993.

Keul, then 24, alleged that Trump initially offered to help arrange her US visa and admission to New York University. She also claimed Epstein approached her at the event, introducing himself as "Don’s best friend".

Recalling the alleged assault, Keul told Newsweek, "It was brutal, it was violent."

She further alleged that Trump threatened her afterwards and instructed her to remain silent.

Keul had previously accused Trump of groping her in a 2024 interview but had not publicly alleged rape. She attributed her earlier reluctance to threats and fear.

White House rejects allegations

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White House spokesperson Lauren Bis rejected the allegations, telling People, "None of these allegations are true."

Officials also described the Democratic report as politically motivated.

The Department of Justice similarly disputed the report's conclusions and defended its handling of Epstein-related records.

Keul's allegations have not been independently verified, and Trump has not been charged in connection with her claims.

Keul, meanwhile, said she hopes to pursue accountability and support other survivors through her decision to speak publicly.