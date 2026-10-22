'Sundar Pichai said no, no, no': Donald Trump says Google CEO refused to rename Atlantic Ocean

US President Donald Trump has said he discussed the possibility of renaming the Atlantic Ocean on Google Maps with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, but the company was reluctant to take up the idea. Trump made the remarks during a rally in South Carolina on October 21, where he also joked about renaming the Pacific Ocean the “American Ocean” and speculated about how European leaders would react. Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to rename the Atlantic Ocean on Google Maps (REUTERS)

Trump said he had considered renaming the Atlantic Ocean but decided against pursuing the idea after speaking to Pichai. He also referred to Google’s earlier decision to display the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America on Google Maps for users in the United States.

Trump’s conversation with Sundar Pichai During his speech, Trump said he had spoken to Pichai, whom he described as a “brilliant guy”, about the proposal. He also mentioned Google co-founder Sergey Brin while praising the company’s leadership.

“So we seriously looked at the Atlantic Ocean, and I called Google Maps, who were really great with the lake,” Trump told supporters at Clemson.

“And I spoke to a brilliant guy, Sundar. He heads all of Google. He’s a brilliant guy. Sergey and Sundar, totally brilliant guys,” he said, apparently referring to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. “And, you know, they’re still rattled from the Gulf.”

Trump then recounted his conversation with Pichai about the Atlantic Ocean.

“And I said, Sundar, I’m thinking of the Atlantic Ocean. Can you handle it?” Trump said.

Pichai replied: “No, no, no. This time I’m not doing it. Oceans are different, sir. You know, they cover a lot of… They cover really a lot of countries. Please don’t ask us to do that.”