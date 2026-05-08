Trump warns EU of ‘much higher levels’ of tariffs over delayed trade deal, sets deadline

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that imports from the European Union would face “much higher levels” of tariffs if the 27-member bloc does not approve last year’s trade deal by July 4. Trump made the remarks after what he called a “great call” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Reuters)

Trump made the remarks after what he called a “great call” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He also said that the two leaders spoke about Iran and agreed that Tehran must never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

Trump’s fresh threat for Europe After the call with Leyen, Trump expressed frustration over the European Parliament not yet finalising the trade arrangement reached last year.

The matter became more complicated in February, after the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump lacked the legal power to declare an economic emergency to impose the original tariffs that pressured the EU to enter negotiations.

“A promise was made that the EU would deliver their side of the Deal and, as per Agreement, cut their Tariffs to ZERO!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “I agreed to give her until our Country’s 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels.”