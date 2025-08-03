Fortnite Super Showdown: Chapter 6 season 3 ends with epic Superman vs Kraken battle in Demon’s Domain

Fortnite wrapped up Chapter 6 Season 3 with The Super Showdown live event that went live August 2, locking in players worldwide for one of the game’s most cinematic moments to date. As covered by TechRadar, the showdown featured Superman stepping up against what appeared to be a massive, kraken-style enemy at Demon's Domain, with players fighting alongside him. Fortnite Super Showdown kicked off with Superman vs the Kraken battle(X)

If you missed it, here is when it will happen in the rest of the places:

US East Coast: 2:00 PM ET

US West Coast: 11:00 AM PT

UK: 7:00 PM BST

Central Europe: 8:00 PM CEST

Sydney, Australia: 4:00 AM AEST (August 3)

Tokyo, Japan: 3:00 AM JST (August 3)

Access was through the main Fortnite playlist. Epic Games did not host a stream, but most popular creators covered it live on Twitch and YouTube.

Tentacles, electricity, and one massive eye

Leading up to the event, TechRadar notes Epic had only dropped one teaser trailer. It showed Demon's Domain getting wrecked by red and pink electrical surges, followed by the appearance of a glowing red energy field that looked eerily like what players saw in the Fortnite OG rocket event. Then came the eye - massive, menacing, and clearly attached to something with tentacles.

If you guessed kraken, you're not alone. That is exactly where most players landed, and once Superman showed up to take it on, fans got what they were hoping for - a full-scale battle with cinematic flair.

Also read: Fortnite: Over 1 million players still active on game every month, details here

So, what is next for Fortnite?

The Super Showdown served as a lead-in to the next Fortnite season, which TechRadar says launches sometime next week. While Epic has not confirmed exact details, the shift in tone - from Star Wars content to superhero faceoffs - hints at a bigger narrative arc.

FAQs

When did the Fortnite Super Showdown event happen?

August 2, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT / 7:30 PM BST.

Where did the event take place in-game?

At Demon's Domain, where players joined Superman in battle.

Was Superman part of the live event?

Yes, Superman led the fight against a massive tentacled creature.

Did Epic Games stream the event officially?

No, Epic didn’t host a stream - fans had to play live or watch streamers.

What’s coming after Super Showdown?

A new Fortnite season is expected to launch next week.