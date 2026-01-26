Harry Styles ‘Together Together’ tour 2026: When tickets go on sale and how to get presale access

Harry Styles has announced his return with a new album and an extensive tour schedule that will span much of the year. The singer recently revealed his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, along with plans to tour from May through December. This also includes extended residencies in select cities across Europe, Australia, and the United States. In the US, the tour will stop exclusively in New York, where Styles is set to play 30 shows at Madison Square Garden between August and October, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment. Harry Styles announces new album and extensive tour for 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Harry Styles Aperture: Full lyrics and song meaning - why Grammy winner's latest number is special

When do Harry Styles tour tickets go on sale? Presales for Styles' US tour dates are set to begin as early as January 26 for eligible American Express cardholders, with specific dates and times varying by show. A fan presale will follow on January 27 at 2 pm ET. General ticket sales for New York City shows scheduled between August 26 and October 9 will open on Friday, January 30.

Meanwhile, tickets for dates running from October 10 through October 31 will go on sale on Wednesday, February 4, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment.

Details on pre-sale and general ticket availability for international stops, including Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney, are available on the singer's official tour website.

Harry Styles presale registration details Fans can now register for the Watermelon Sugar singer's upcoming tour fan presale. For US shows, registration must be completed by Sunday, January 25, at 11:59 pm ET, with presale access linked to a Ticketmaster account. All registered fans will be eligible to enter the virtual queue when presale tickets become available.

Fans must note that for select international tour dates, presale registration comes with an additional requirement. Fans hoping to access presales for shows in Amsterdam, London, Melbourne, and Sydney must pre-order the upcoming album from teh official UK, EU, or Australian stores by Saturday, January 24 at 11:59 pm local venue time.

Styles will take up extended residencies in major cities around the world as part of his 2026 tour.