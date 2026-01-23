Harry Styles Aperture: Full lyrics and song meaning - why Grammy winner's latest number is special

Harry Styles is back! After almost three years the former One Direction star dropped his new single, Aperture , on January 22.

It is an atmospheric dance love song and the lead single of upcoming fourth album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Aperture is the adjustable opening in a camera lens that impacts how much light enters, directly affecting image brightness or exposure, and depth of field. Here's the full lyrics of the song below.

Aperture song: Full lyrics [Verse 1]

Take no prisoners for me

I'm told you're elevating

Drinks go straight to my knees

I'm sold, I'm going on clean

I'm going on clean

[Verse 2]

I've no more tricks up my sleeve

Game called review the player

Time codes and Tokyo scenes

Bad boys, it's complicated

It's complicated

[Pre-Chorus]

It's best you know what you don't

Aperture lets the light in

It's best you know what you don't

Aperture lets the light in

[Chorus]

We belong together

It finally appears it's only love

We belong togethеr

We belong togethеr

It finally appears it's only love

We belong together

Aperture song meaning The phrase 'take no prisoners' appears to refer to an unforgiving situation. Meanwhile, the pre-chorus could refer to the feeling of vulnerability that comes in love, when one lets new experiences in and embraces them. The analogy of the light coming in due to the aperture is likely used in the song.

This is a personal interpretation and not the official meaning of the lyrics.

The song is special for Styles fans in many ways. The 31-year-old returns to the dance floor with this track and it has come after three years, which will surely excite both Styles fans and One Directioners.

Styles' fourth album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. will come out on March 6.