Louis Tomlinson reveals One Direction track he doesn't like to sing: ‘I’m not sure there was a single time…’

Singer Louis Tomlinson has revealed the one track that he hates performing the most. The 33-year-old has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming album, How Did I Get Here?. While answering questions from fans for Capital FM, the former One Direction member named the one song that has been his bane. Louis Tomlinson has been promoting his upcoming album, How Did I Get Here?.(REUTERS)

“Maybe some people wouldn’t answer this, but I’m not sure there was a single time I performed One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful and enjoyed it,” Tomlinson said, as per People. “That always felt like a bit of a challenge.”

What Makes You Beautiful came out in 2011 and was the debut single by One Direction. The track became an international hit that launched the group to stardom on the global stage. Apart from Tomlinson, One Direction included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik.

Louis Tomlinson on One Direction song he wants fans to hear

Apart from this confession about What Makes You Beautiful, Tomlinson also discussed the one unreleased song from his One Direction days that he would love to be heard by fans. This song is called Where We Are. As per the British singer, it was written for either the last or the second last album of One Direction. He also added that the track was leaked and then dropped from the said album.

One Direction members decided to go their separate ways in 2015, bringing the band’s journey to an end five years after it was formed. They reunited last year for Liam Payne’s funeral.

Louis Tomlinson to feature in upcoming documentary

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have teamed up for an upcoming three-part Netflix documentary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary would feature the two former bandmates travelling together across America.

The series will be directed by Nicola Marsh and is being produced by Campfire Studios. It is expected to hit the screens next year.

The documentary will also provide an insight into how the two musicians dealt with the death of their colleague Liam Payne.

“The series is a rare look inside the world of two of the most famous — and most private — men on the planet opening up about life, loss and fatherhood,” the representatives of Malik and Tomlinson said about the nature of the series, as per The Hollywood Reporter.