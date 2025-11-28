Amber Heard takes a trip down memory lane with photos from past Thanksgivings: ‘All the full hearts and plates I’ve…'

Amber Heard knows a thing or two about cooking a Thanksgiving feast. She shared a set of pictures on Instagram showing the Thanksgiving meals she had prepared over the years. The Aquaman actress did not specify which picture was from which year, but one thing was common – the food looked very appetising. Amber Heard relocated to Spain after her high-profile legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp.(Instagram/@amberheard)

“Thanksgiving cheers over the years. A look back at all the full hearts and plates I’ve shared. Hoping you are well topped up on both this year,” Heard wrote in the caption.

Also read: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leave Mumbai airport together, adding fuel to dating rumours after Saiyaara

Amber Heard’s Thanksgiving throwback

The first picture has the actress standing over a table filled with the usual Thanksgiving delights, such as a turkey, carrots, pies, and puddings, while she licks one of her fingers after seemingly tasting one of them. In the next photo, she is right next to a big turkey, which looks roasted to perfection.

The third image shows Heard glazing some corn. Then comes a photograph where she is cooking something in a pan while wearing an apron.

In another photograph, she is leaning over a dining table which is decked with Thanksgiving delights, with her daughter Oonagh also in the frame, as per The Daily Mail. Another snap has her father, David, working on a nicely roasted turkey while she prepares a plate of veggies. The last photograph shows Heard chopping apples.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez gives a glimpse into her Thanksgiving celebration: ‘These are a few of my favorite things…’

Amber Heard’s personal life and children

Amber Heard was involved in a very public and long-drawn defamation battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Following the trial, Heard decided to relocate to Spain.

Her first child – Oonagh – was born in 2021, via surrogacy. She later spoke out about the experience of motherhood.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way… I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” she wrote.

She decided to expand her family once again and, in May 2025, announced the arrival of two more children – twins Ocean and Agnes – also through surrogacy.