Jennifer Lopez gives a glimpse into her Thanksgiving celebration: ‘These are a few of my favorite things…’

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a warm look into her Thanksgiving celebration this year. In a new Instagram post, the singer shared a series of photos showing her in the kitchen preparing a festive meal, decorating a Christmas tree and enjoying a cosy evening at home. In the caption, Lopez wrote, “These are a few of my favorite things… Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day.” Jennifer Lopez recently performed at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding.(Instagram/@jlo)

In the photos, she is seen holding a golden roasted turkey decorated with fresh apples and herbs. Other images show her placing dishes into the oven, tasting food while standing in the kitchen, arranging ornaments on a brightly lit Christmas tree, and posing in a satin dress with holiday décor in the background.

Jennifer Lopez’s performance at Udaipur wedding

The post comes just days after Lopez performed at one of the biggest weddings of the year in India. According to The Independent, the singer was a star attraction at the lavish three-day celebrations of US pharmaceutical heiress Netra Mantena and New York tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju, held in Udaipur from November 21 to 23.

Netra is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Vamsi is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Superorder, a US-based software company.

According to PEOPLE, the event showed Lopez performing some of her biggest hits, including Save Me Tonight, Get Right, and On the Floor. She appeared in multiple glamorous outfits, from a gold bejeweled bodysuit to a sleek black stage costume. After her performance, she raised a champagne toast and told the couple and guests, “May these families be united on this gorgeous day, and may God bless all of us.”

A calm holiday after a high-energy weekend

Lopez’s Thanksgiving post offered a softer, more intimate contrast to the grandeur of the Indian wedding. Fans praised the warm family atmosphere in her photos, showing cooking, togetherness and simple festive joy, just days after she lit up a billionaire wedding stage in Udaipur.