Christmas day is utterly magical. New York to London: The most Instagrammable Christmas destinations for 2025 (Photo: Lina and Tom)

You could be nestled up at home with a mug of hot chocolate and your favourite takeout or have the most joyously chaotic day planned up ahead with your loved ones — it's still is the most beautiful time of the year. But, if you happen to be eyeing a little Christmas getaway, we know just the spots that's going to make your social media fam, hot with jelly!

A November 2025 report from influencer marketing platform Heepsy, compared more than 30 popular international destinations to find the most Instagrammable places to celebrate Christmas. New York, true to form features twice on the list, snagging the top two spots with the majestic Rockefeller Center Christmas stretch and the bustling Bryant Park winter village. London's iconic Covent Garden features surprisingly lower on the list, with the middle spots being taken up by culture-steeped spots like the Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt, Strasbourg Christmas Market and Old Town Square Christmas Market. The list ends with the Canada's Banff Avenue and Denmark's Tivoli Gardens.

Check out the stats below.

Rockefeller Center Where: New York City, US

Instagram hashtag count: 82.4K

Google search volume: 558.7K