Everything Jennifer Lopez wore at the viral Netra-Vamsi wedding in Udaipur

The singer made a stunning entrance in a shimmering Manish Malhotra saree, featuring an intricately embellished drape, a perfectly tailored blouse and striking jewellery that balanced old-world elegance with her signature star power. Her appearance became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the festivities.

Udaipur is buzzing with Hollywood and Bollywood glamour as celebrations unfold for the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals CEO Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju. The guest list reads like a global who's who, but it was Jennifer Lopez who instantly stole the spotlight from the moment she arrived.

As night fell, JLo switched gears and transformed from style icon to showstopper, taking over the stage with a high-energy performance that turned the wedding into a concert night. The guests were treated to a power-packed setlist featuring her global hits — Waiting for Tonight, Get On the Floor, Play, Save Me Tonight, Get Right, Ain’t Your Mama and more.

For the performance, Lopez opted for bold, performance-ready looks, including a black cut-out bodysuit paired with a statement jacket, followed by a dazzling golden bodysuit worn with knee-high boots and a shimmery rose gold jacket paired with matching boots.

The multi-day affair has already generated massive buzz, with guests, stylists and celebrity circles calling it one of the most extravagant weddings of the season.