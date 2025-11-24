Everything Jennifer Lopez wore at the viral Netra-Vamsi wedding in Udaipur

Udaipur is buzzing with Hollywood and Bollywood glamour as celebrations unfold for the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals CEO Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju. The guest list reads like a global who's who, but it was Jennifer Lopez who instantly stole the spotlight from the moment she arrived.
The singer made a stunning entrance in a shimmering Manish Malhotra saree, featuring an intricately embellished drape, a perfectly tailored blouse and striking jewellery that balanced old-world elegance with her signature star power. Her appearance became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the festivities.
As night fell, JLo switched gears and transformed from style icon to showstopper, taking over the stage with a high-energy performance that turned the wedding into a concert night. The guests were treated to a power-packed setlist featuring her global hits — Waiting for Tonight, Get On the Floor, Play, Save Me Tonight, Get Right, Ain’t Your Mama and more.
For the performance, Lopez opted for bold, performance-ready looks, including a black cut-out bodysuit paired with a statement jacket, followed by a dazzling golden bodysuit worn with knee-high boots and a shimmery rose gold jacket paired with matching boots.
The multi-day affair has already generated massive buzz, with guests, stylists and celebrity circles calling it one of the most extravagant weddings of the season.