Jennifer Lopez turns Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding into a concert night; fans say, ‘can’t believe she's 56'. Watch

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez arrived in India on 22 November to perform at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s big, fat Indian wedding in Udaipur. On Sunday night, the singer set the stage on fire with her hit tracks, giving the guests a night to remember. Jennifer Lopez performing at Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Udaipur wedding.

Jennifer Lopez sets the stage on fire at Udaipur wedding

Videos from Jennifer’s performance at the Udaipur wedding quickly surfaced on the internet. The singer delivered a full-blown concert at the wedding, performing hits such as Waiting for Tonight, Get On the Floor, Play, Save Me Tonight, Get Right, Ain’t Your Mama and more. She opted for bold outfits, including a cut-out dress paired with a bodysuit and jacket, and a shimmery golden bodysuit matched with knee-high boots. While fans were delighted to see Jennifer perform live, many internet users also questioned her choice of clothing for the event.

One of the comments read, “Can’t believe she is 56.” Another wrote, “JLo giving body goals.” A third commented, “Spectacular! How amazing she looks at her age.” Another internet user wrote, “She needs to work on her outfit choice.” One more added, “Not the perfect dress code for this culture.”

Meanwhile, for the wedding itself, Jennifer went full desi, wearing a sparkling saree with embellished designs and a matching sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with statement jewellery, wearing a heavy necklace and earrings. Soon after her performance, Jennifer was spotted at the airport leaving India. The singer and actor waved at the paparazzi as she bid goodbye after an electrifying performance at the Udaipur wedding.

About the Udaipur wedding

The star-studded wedding of the billionaire’s daughter, Netra Mantena, was a grand affair. The festivities began with a glittering sangeet ceremony on 21 November, where Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and others delivered electrifying performances. The mehendi ceremony saw Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi setting the dance floor alight, and on the wedding day, Jennifer Lopez entertained the guests with her hit tracks. Netra and Vamsi Gadiraju tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on 23 November in Udaipur.