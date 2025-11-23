Madhuri Dixit grooves to Dola Re Dola at Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding; fans wish ‘Aishwarya Rai was there too’

The grand, star-studded wedding of US billionaire’s daughter Netra Mantena with tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur has grabbed all the eyeballs, with Bollywood stars performing at the wedding festivities. A video of Madhuri Dixit’s performance at the couple’s mehendi ceremony has surfaced online, and fans can’t stop gushing as the actor recreates her iconic song. Madhuri Dixit performs at Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding.

Madhuri Dixit performs at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's mehendi ceremony

In the video, Madhuri can be seen looking stunning in a green lehenga-choli and a pink dupatta. The actor recreated her iconic hook step from Dola Re Dola in Devdas and lit up the stage with her energetic performance. While fans loved her act, some wished Aishwarya Rai had been there too, performing alongside her as in the original song.

One of the comments read, “Nice. But it would have been better if Aishwarya Rai was also there.” Another wrote, “Wish Aishwarya was also here.” A fan praised Madhuri’s performance, writing, “She’s titanically gorgeous.” Another commented, “Her beauty and grace are timeless.” One more comment read, “This is insane.”

Madhuri also danced to several other songs, including Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi, AR Rahman’s Jai Ho, and Rangilo Maaro Dholna, among others. The actor’s energetic performance has now surfaced all over the internet. Apart from her, Dia Mirza turned host for the mehendi night, and Nora Fatehi burned the dance floor with her sizzling moves.

About Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding

Their wedding festivities kicked off on 21 November with a star-studded sangeet night. While Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry hosted the event, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, among others, lit up the dance floor with their energetic performances.

Netra is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Vamsi Gadiraju is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a New York-based tech platform that helps multi-location restaurants streamline their delivery and takeaway operations. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony on 23 November in Udaipur.