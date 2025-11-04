‘3 hours late, boring chat’: Madhuri Dixit’s Toronto live gig with ‘$200 tickets’ leaves fans disappointed

Actor Madhuri Dixit’s recent live show in Toronto has sparked major backlash online, with several attendees expressing disappointment over what they called a “misleading” event. Several social media users claimed the show was promoted as a concert but turned out to be more of a talk session, leaving many feeling short-changed. Madhuri Dixit attended a show which was titled “Dil se.. Madhuri “ at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort on November 2.

Some even went so far as to label it the “worst” event they’d attended, while others questioned why Madhuri arrived so late for the event.

Internet slams Madhuri Dixit’s Toronto show

Madhuri attended a show which was titled “Dil se.. Madhuri “ at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort on November 2. The Instagram post promoting the show came with a caption which read, “TORONTO, are you READY? The timeless diva of Bollywood – Madhuri Dixit is coming LIVE to set the stage on fire! Experience her magic, her moves & her unforgettable charm – ALL in one night.” The poster of the event read, “Toronto turns Dhak Dhak”.

After attending the event, several people took to social media to slam the organisers for promoting what turned out to be a talk show as a concert. Some criticised Madhuri for arriving late, while others labelled the evening a terrible experience and a complete waste of time and money.

One angry social media user called it “what an absolute s**t show of a night…and they get PAID for that?”, with one mentioning, “Worst show one can ever go to, least worried about the audience time. 3 hours late and then full of lame talks.”

Many social media users tagged it as “worst show”, “complete rubbish”, “horrible show” with some calling it disgraceful.

One wrote, “I am glad I saw her, but left at 11:05 pm as I had work the next day. I honestly dont know if it was the organizers or her that decided for her to come at 10pm. On my ticket, it said the start time was 730pm. It did not state any pre-shows. I expected it to be a chat, with some singing and dancing. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience time.”

Another chimed in and wrote, “Exactly! I was just so frustrated with this show! They are selling tickets on the name of Madhuri … wondering why such a graceful artist agreed to perform these type of show.”

One angry fan shared, “This was the worst show ever. So unorganized. Advertisement didn't say she was just going to chat and dance 2 seconds of each song. Very very poorly organized by the promoters. So many people walked out. People yelling for a refund and boring. Doesn't matter that she is a beautiful actress and person everyone that went to the show has to agree it was poorly organized.”

Bad experience at the show

Talking about the experience at the show, one social media user wrote, “I left this event feeling completely scammed and I wasn’t alone. What was advertised as a concert with two opening acts turned out to be a chaotic, mismanaged, and misleading experience from start to finish.”

As per the fan, the opening acts ended up being the only highlight of the evening, carrying the entire event while the so-called “main attraction” never actually appeared.

“Instead, influencers and random guests (none of whom were advertised) were brought on stage to stall while we waited for Madhuri. During these filler segments, the audience was repeatedly insulted and belittled for expressing understandable frustration. The show began at 7:30pm. It wasn’t until 10:00pm that the host finally appeared, only to waste another half hour on a painfully awkward mix of dance routines, inappropriate crowd work (mostly asking women for their numbers), and chaotic onstage moments that required security to intervene. Watching a man take endless selfies was not what anyone paid nearly $200 for,” it added.

The social media claimed that when Madhuri arrived, it was revealed that “this wasn’t even a concert, it was a glorified Q&A session”. “Overall, this was one of the most poorly organized and misleading events I’ve ever attended. The organizers owe attendees an apology and ideally, a refund,” the disappointed fan wrote.

Another attendee shared, “Madhuri came at 10:00pm at a 7:30pm show and just stayed for an hour. No apology or acknowledgement from anyone on the delay. Btw there was no dance performance (by madhuri), just some hook steps during a half assed talk show - false advertising. It was a talk show with Madhuri… WTF was that. Waste of money. -100/10.”

A few social media users came to Madhuri’s defense amid the wave of criticism surrounding her show. One wrote, “But she seems to be performing as graciously as always! It may be a production or management coordination related concern”, with another writing, “How long will she dance on the same old songs. Does it on her weekly dance shows already. What was the tour even for.”

Hindustan Times reached out to the organisers for a response regarding the backlash following the show but did not receive a comment by the time of publishing.

Madhuri’s recent work

Madhuri was most recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also featured Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and earned over ₹389.28 crore worldwide. Next, she will be seen in Mrs. Deshpande, a psychological thriller series in which Madhuri plays a serial killer. The show, a remake of a French series, is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Other details about the project are yet to be revealed.