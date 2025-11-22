Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor get mobbed at Udaipur airport ahead of Netra Mantena's wedding; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor touched down at Udaipur airport together to attend the wedding of Netra Mantena, the daughter of US-billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena. As the actors landed at the airport, they were mobbed by the photographers and fans, who were eager to get a photo with the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows Varun shielding Janhvi and making sure they reached their car safely. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor last starred together in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.(AFP)

Varun Dhawan’s chivalry wins hearts

Both actors were dressed casually. Varun donned a mustard yellow jacket over a white t-shirt and pants, while Janhvi opted for a turtleneck top with dark blue jeans.

As Varun Dhawan stepped up to protect Janhvi from the mob, he got support from the ground staff at the airport and other security men. The Student of the Year star’s chivalrous act won the hearts of his fans, with many reacting with red heart emojis in the comments section.

Bollywood stars in Udaipur

Apart from the duo, filmmaker Karan Johar is also attending the wedding. The Dharma boss was spotted at the airport in a black leather jacket over a white t-shirt and pants.

Janhvi and Varun will be joined by a lineup of Bollywood actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez. A video on the internet shows Janhvi performing on the song Pardesiya, from her recent release, Param Sundari, at the wedding.

Varun also performed on his hit track Badri Ki Dulhania. He wore a black outfit with a pink jacket layered over it.

Inside Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding

Netra is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, a US-based billionaire and the chairman and CEO of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, while Vamsi Gadiraju is the co-founder of Superorder.

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju have welcomed guests from all across the world to their wedding. Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber will reportedly perform at the couple’s lavish ceremony. Moreover, spread across four days, the wedding festivities are to be held at City Palace, Jagmandir, and other luxury venues in Udaipur. Donald Trump Jr. is also attending the wedding.

FAQs

Q1. How many movies has Varun Dhawan worked with Janhvi Kapoor in?

Ans. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have worked together in Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Q2. Where is the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju held?

Ans. Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju will get married in Udaipur.

Q3. Is Varun Dhawan married?

Ans. Yes, Varun Dhawan is married to Natasha Dalal.