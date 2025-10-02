Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X review: Fans give a thumbs up to the film, Janhvi Kapoor's comic timing stands out

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X review: Bollywood’s latest romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK), is generating considerable buzz after its theatrical release this Dussehra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, with Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. Fans on social media have given the film a thumbs-up, appreciating it as a 'fun' and ' light-hearted' comedy to watch with family. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X review: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has garnered buzz for its humour and vibrant performances by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Fans enjoyed the comic timing of the starcast

The film has managed to strike a chord with audiences, who are lauding its humour, chemistry, and visual appeal. Fan reactions across social media have been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling it a "pure cinematic delight" and "a total Bollywood package."

“The entire cast deserves high praise. Varun and Janhvi share incredible, sparkling chemistry that lights up the screen. Their comedic timing and emotional scenes are executed flawlessly,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Janhvi Kapoor has emerged as the breakout performer, with many praising her for her unexpected but pitch-perfect comic timing.

"#JanhviKapoor as Tulsi literally made the movie 100x funnier. Every line, every expression was perfection,” read another popular fan tweet.

Varun Dhawan, returning to his comfort zone of vibrant romantic comedy, delivers a lively performance as "Sunny," a tradition-bound lover caught in the chaos of familial expectations and wedding madness. Together, the pair create an infectious energy that has resonated with audiences.

While Janhvi and Varun headline the film, the supporting cast is also winning accolades. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, playing extended family members, are being praised as the "surprise packets" of the film.

“Their presence added so much freshness. Every time they were on screen, the film just got better,” one fan commented.

From colorful visuals to foot-tapping songs and chaotic wedding scenes, SSKTK taps into the very essence of a traditional Bollywood rom-com. The vibrant production design and glossy cinematography enhance the escapist charm of the film.

"The wedding chaos is everything. I loved it! Just a perfect light-hearted film for the festive season,” said one moviegoer who caught an early morning show on a rainy Dussehra morning."

Fans have also praised the witty dialogue and the blend of modern humour with old-school romance, which feels tailor-made for a festive family outing.

Critics have given it mixed reviews

Despite the glowing audience feedback, not everyone is equally impressed. A review by Hindustan Times offered a more measured perspective, highlighting issues in the film’s storytelling. “The core idea of the film, that nobody should have to sacrifice love due to familial pressure, is lost because the families themselves never convince you,” the review notes. It further states that while the writing by Shashank Khaitan and Ishita Moitra leans heavily on romance, it falls short of fleshing out the family dynamics that are supposed to drive the plot.

The review concludes that the film "suffers not from a lack of ambition but a lack of clarity," attempting to juggle too many themes, romance, tradition, comedy, and drama, without committing fully to any.