From Ranveer Singh to Karan Johar: Men in heels are raising the style stakes

Heeled boots are having a moment, and honestly, it feels overdue. They aren’t just adding a few extra inches. They are rewriting what power dressing looks like for men today. Actor Ranveer Singh has already made them part of his look. And actor Alexander Skarsgard has slipped into the look too, styling clean, sculpted boots with a halter neck shirt and leather pants for an edgier appeal. Heeled boots are everywhere

This isn’t some sudden reinvention. Men wore heels long before the modern fashion cycle existed. In the 16th century, European riders used them for stability while nobles wore them as a badge of authority. By the 17th century, King Louis XIV had turned red heels into a cultural obsession at the French court. Somewhere along the way, the association shifted, and men’s shoes lost their edge.

Shoe designer Jeetinder Sandhu says it best: “Fashion today is about breaking rules and defining yourself. These boots let men do exactly that, stand tall and unapologetic.”