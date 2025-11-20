Did Karan Johar just confirm Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romance? Filmmaker says: ‘They are yet not official…’

Sometimes the onscreen chemistry between two actors in a movie is so convincing, that audiences end up shipping them in real life. That’s what happened when Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara arrived in theatres today. Watching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s reel romance made many wish that the two would end up together off-camera. Their adorable bond and outings post the film’s release soon gave rise to dating rumours. On Aneet’s birthday this year, when a video of Ahaan feeding her cake went viral, fans were convinced that they are in love. Well, filmmaker Karan Johar has now left the rumour mill churning faster with his latest statement about Ahaan and Aneet.

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently joined former Tennis legend Sania Mirza on her chat show Serving It Up With Sania . During one segment, Sania asked KJo who according to him can be Bollywood’s next ‘it couple’. Hearing this, Karan replied, “Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.” When Sania asked, “Next, is it?,” KJo smiled before his expression changed, and went on to say, “Oh! Well, they are yet not official so if they are going to be. I don’t know if they are, cause I haven’t checked.” So, did Karan just confirm Ahaan and Aneet’s real life romance?

Well, fans were already convinced that Ahaan and Aneet are in a relationship. KJo’s words have now sent them over the moon with joy. Under this viral clip, a netizen shared, “I wouldn’t mind a KwK with Ahaan Aneet,” whereas another agreed and wrote: “I think she is quite smart and funny actually. It would be really fun and entertaining like the good old days when KWK was good, since these two have audience connect. The show is still my guilty pleasure.” Another comment read, “KJo spilling the tea always…. Thanks for this tea KJO and finally confirming that on their behalf🤞🏻🧿🧿,” whereas a fan claimed, “look at that smile 😁. he knows something we don't…”

On the film front, Aneet will next be seen in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s sixth film Shakti Shalini in the lead role. Ahaan, on the other hand, is gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF’s next actioner, co-starring Sharvari. We wish them all the ‘love’!