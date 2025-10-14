Ahaan Panday feeds Aneet Padda cake in an inside video from her birthday celebrations; fans say ‘definitely dating’

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara star Aneet Padda turned 23 yesterday, on October 13. On her birthday eve, the gorgeous actor made a stunning debut on the ramp as Tarun Tahiliani’s showstopper at the Lakmé Fashion Week Grand Finale. This was followed by a sweet birthday post shared on social media by Aneet’s Saiyaara co-star, good friend and rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday . Ahaan took to his official Instagram handle to share unseen pictures from a Coldplay concert that he and the birthday girl attended before their debut film released. It was absolutely adorable and the perfect return gift for #Ahneet fans on Aneet’s birthday. Well, we have now gotten our hands on an inside video and unseen pictures from Aneet’s birthday celebrations.

Last night, Aneet Padda celebrated her 23rd birthday with her loved ones, which included her Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday. In a viral video from the celebrations, which has taken over the internet, Aneet can be seen laughing with Ahaan standing right next to her, the birthday cake in front of them. Ahaan picks up a spoon and sweetly feeds the cake to the birthday girl, looking at her lovingly while Aneet beams with joy. Aneet looks absolutely radiant in her all black birthday outfit whereas Ahaan is dapper as ever, but with shorter hair. Together, they make a sweet pair.

Well, netizens could not have agreed more. Under the viral video, a social media user shared, “Now that much they can't act. They are definitely dating,” whereas another claimed, “Ahaan looks so damn Hot here 😮‍💨 Also the Stare he gave after feeding her the cake was 🥵 Something Something for sure 👉👈.” A comment read, “Damn the stare; and she got shy in the end….chemistry is definitely there,” while an internet user stated, “Dude wanted to lean in for a kiss but stopped.” Agreeing, another netizen shared, “Looks like Ahaan was about to kiss her and then he realised not in front of everyone.”

On the film front, Aneet has reportedly replaced Kiara Advani in Maddock’s Shakti Shalini. Ahaan, on the other hand, is gearing up for an action film with Sharvari.