Ahaan Panday shares sweet birthday post for Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda with unseen pics from a Coldplay concert

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the year yet. The plot and the music won hearts, but the biggest highlight and reason behind the film’s success was lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s fresh onscreen chemistry. Ahaan and Aneet as Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra left audiences rooting for them. Watching them end up together in the climax made several fans ship the actors in real life as well. Much to the delight of these fans, Ahaan has now shared the sweetest birthday post for his beautiful co-star and birthday girl Aneet.

On his official Instagram story, Ahaan Panday shares a super cute loved-up selfie featuring him and Aneet Padda. While the birthday girl is winking with a funny expression on her face, Ahaan’s eyes are shut as he enjoys the moment. The next snap is of Aneet, from the time they attended a Coldplay concert. We are guessing Ahaan and Aneet caught the concert in Mumbai months before their debut film Saiyaara arrived in theatres this year. The next post is a video of Aneet and Ahaan’s hands, one on top of another, wearing concert wristbands. Ahaan then moves the camera to Aneet’s happy, smiling face. Aren’t they adorable?

Well, that’s what fans think too! Under a Reddit thread, a fan shared, “Omgodddd bhaii they went to coldplay together but which one Ahmedabad or Bombay?!?! This is 2025 Jan then.Bhai such a cute bday wish!!,” whereas another comment read, “I mean look at the way she is looking at him in his 3rd story ,so cute.” Another netizen claimed, “Twitter aur instagram shippers khushi se pagal ho jayenge 😂❤️,” whereas a fan shared, “He did not even have to write any captions to break the internet this time 🤣💀.”

On the film front, Ahaan is reportedly gearing up for an action film with Sharvari. Birthday girl Aneet, on the other hand, is rumoured to have replaced Kiara Advani in Maddock’s Shakti Shalini.