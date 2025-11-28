Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leave Mumbai airport together, adding fuel to dating rumours after Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were briefly seen at Mumbai airport on Friday morning, walking out within minutes of each other. The appearance has once again pushed their names into the rumour cycle, coming only a day after they were photographed at a restaurant in the city. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday worked together in Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leave the airport together

On Friday, paparazzi caught the duo leaving the airport. The post was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, and the conversation returned with the same pace as before.

Comments under the clips reflected the usual split: some calling them “a great-looking pair,” others repeating Ahaan’s earlier statement about the two being friends. A few noted his changed haircut, pointing out how different it looked from the rougher style he carried in Saiyaara.

Ahaan Panday -Aneet Padda dating rumours

Since Saiyaara's release, the two newcomers have been spoken about almost as much off-screen as on. Their chemistry in the film became a frequent talking point online. Soon after the theatrical release, speculation built that the co-stars were dating in real life.

The chatter picked up further when a Free Press Journal report claimed the pair had been asked to keep things private, with concerns that early public attention might affect their brand positioning at Yash Raj Films.

Ahaan, for his part, has addressed it once already. On Sania Mirza’s talk show, after Karan Johar suggested they “might be the next big Bollywood couple,” he kept the answer simple, calling Aneet his “best friend” in an interview with GQ magazine.

Saiyaara duo spotted post dinner in Mumbai

The duo was also spotted together days after denying dating rumors. On Thursday night, their restaurant visit brought the topic back. They left separately, which some fans took as an attempt to downplay the situation.

A Deccan Chronicle report, citing a close friend of Aditya Chopra, stated that the duo “drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship."

For now, the public updates are limited to what is visible on camera. Short appearances, one or two sightings, and brief comments from the stars themselves.

The airport moment added another line to an already active rumour thread. With neither actor confirming anything beyond friendship, the conversation remains driven mostly by social-media curiosity and the continued attention on their Saiyaara actors.