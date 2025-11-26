2025's biggest hit is not Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara; how a 50 lakh film with no stars beat blockbusters, superstars

In 1975, when Sholay was released in theatres, it created a sensation nationwide. Across India, it set box office collection records, running to packed theatres in over 50 cities. Yet, despite being the most successful Indian film ever, in some parts of the country, Sholay lost to a low-budget devotional film. Jai Santoshi Maa’s 100x profit made it a case study for Indian cinema, setting a mark that wasn’t beaten for half a century. Until this year. A nondescript Gujarati film with no superstars has done what no other film this year has, record over 150x profit, even outdoing the success of blockbusters like Saiyaara and Kantara: Chapter One. A small Gujarati film made for just ₹ 50 lakh is the biggest hit of 2025.

2025’s biggest hit, made for just ₹ 50 lakh

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, a Gujarati film released in October, has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical success stories of the year. Made for just ₹50 lakh, the devotional drama has already racked up ₹75 crore in box office collections worldwide, a 150x return on investment. This makes it the most profitable Indian film of the year. Even the three highest-grossing Indian films of the year are no match for it in that regard. Kantara Chapter One has earned ₹850 crore, about 7x its ₹125 crore budget. Chhaava has fared slightly better, making ₹808 crore, almost nine times its budget of ₹90 crore. Saiyaara is even more successful, earning 13 times its ₹45 crore budget.

Other highly profitable films of the year include Mahavatar Narsimha and Lokah Chapter One, both of which have earned 8-10 times their budget.

All about Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, Laalo is the story of a rickshaw driver trapped in a farmhouse, confronting the demons of his past, while experiencing visions of Lord Krishna. The film has been a runaway success, becoming the highest-grossing Gujarati film ever in just three weeks. As of November 26, six weeks after its release, the film still continues to add money.

Laalo stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, and Mishty Kadecha. It is produced by Manasi Parekh, Parthiv Gohil, Manifest Films & Jay Vyas Productions and Ajay Balvant Padariya.