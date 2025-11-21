Ahaan Panday believes he isn’t a star kid, says his father Chikki Panday is not a star: ‘I come from behind a fence’

This year, a star was born when Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara arrived in theatres. We are talking about lead star Ahaan Panday. Son of businessman Chikki Panday and former model Deanne Panday, nephew of actor Chunky Panday and cousin to Ananya Panday, Ahaan has often been called a ‘star kid’, even though none of his parents are Bollywood stars. However, the young actor has several links to the film industry, with his father being one of Shah Rukh Khan’s closest friends, and Ahaan himself being a childhood buddy of Aryan Khan. Well, in a new interview, the Saiyaara actor shared that he believes he ‘comes from behind a fence’.

In a chat with GQ, when asked if the audience is critical of star kids today, Ahaan Panday replied, “I can’t speak from experience because Chikki Panday is not a star. But if I have to speak on behalf of my friends, I think each has their own trials and tribulations.” The young actor was further asked if he feels he is being ‘unfairly grouped with star kids’. Ahaan shared, “I've always felt like the place I come from is behind a fence. I can reach out through it, but I can’t quite touch what’s on the other side. Even as a child, I felt that way—surrounded by the film industry, but never really in it. What I consider my privilege is that I got to see it all up close. Being around people who were excelling in the industry taught me a lot from the other side of that fence.”

Ahaan went on to add how his parents were not keen about him joining the industry, because they had witnessed his uncle Chunky Panday’s ups and downs in Bollywood. But at the age of 16, when Ahaan gave his first audition, he was not scared. He explained, “My parents didn’t have expectations either; they thought acting was just a hobby. They had no idea I could even act. When they saw the film, they were emotional, not because it did well, but because they realised I genuinely love what I’m doing. That made them extremely happy.”

Up next, Ahaan will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s actioner, backed by YRF, alongside Sharvari.