Aneet Padda says she 'cries once a week' looking at fanmade edits of her: 'Weight of doing right by them can pressurise'

Aneet Padda was part of the entertainment industry for a while before Saiyaara sent her fame skyrocketing almost overnight. The young actor is now gearing up for her next film, Shakti Shalini, and has already found a loyal base of fans and well-wishers. In a new interview, Aneet admitted to being sensitive about the love she receives and the pressure she feels from people rooting for her. Aneet Padda shot to fame with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

Aneet Padda on fans' love and pressure

In a new interview with Grazia India, Aneet addressed the support she gets from her fans as well as family and friends. “I’m very sensitive. I feel things deeply. So, the responsibility of love, that weight of wanting to do right by the people who support you, that can feel pressurising. It’s beautiful, but sometimes, it is a lot,” the 23-year-old actor said.

Aneet has gained popularity on social media, with many of her fans and fan clubs routinely creating fan edit videos for her, often featuring her friend and Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday. Addressing those videos, Aneet added, “I cry once a week looking at the edits my fans make. The effort, the love, I just hope I can do justice to it.”

Aneet's film journey so far

Aneet began modelling while she was still a teenager, appearing in several ads and promotional campaigns for major brands over the next few years. She debuted as an actor with a small role in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in 2022. The actor got her first big break with the Amazon Prime Video show Big Girls Don’t Cry, which premiered in 2024. She also worked in the TV show Yuva Sapno Ka Safar the following year.

In 2025, Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara catapulted her to overnight stardom. The YRF film minted over ₹580 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history. Aneet found praise for portraying a young songwriter with early-onset Alzheimer’s. The actor will now feature in Maddock Films’ horror comedy Shakti Shalini.