Diplo catches Saiyaara craze, plays viral track during gig in Goa: ‘Love this country so much’

American DJ Diplo brought the house and the sand down in Goa as he headlined day two of Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 with a performance that celebrated India’s biggest musical obsessions. The Grammy Award winning producer flipped the script, treating thousands of fans to a fusion where hard-hitting electronic drops met the euphoria of Bollywood and Punjabi music. Diplo turned up the heat at ride and music fest on Saturday night.

Diplo gets the party started

The global DJ and music producer turned up the heat at ride and music fest on Saturday night with a power-packed set brimming with diverse flavours. He blended his signature EDM drops with Bollywood and Punjabi chartbusters.

“Goa, how are you feeling tonight… Let me see your hands up,” Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, said as he got onto the stage.

From the moment Diplo stepped onto the main stage, the energy shot up. He kept the crowd hooked with powerful beats and smooth mixes, playing tracks such as The Rhythm of the Night, Fein, Roll The Bass, Lady Gaga’s Just Dance, Bounce of Thunder and even the iconic Wannabe.

The venue at Vagator was buzzing as lights flashed across the crowd and the bass thumped through the sand. People were dancing, waving their hands in the air, and singing along to every familiar tune.

Diplo goes desi in Goa

The producer took things a notch higher by infusing his high-energy EDM set with Bollywood and Punjabi classics. It all started by Diplo belting out a high energy remix of Pal Pal by Afusic and Talwiinder.

Diplo surprised his fans as he mixed in Badshah’s Que Calor followed by the infectious beats of Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra and Panjabi MC's Mundian To Bach Ke, turning the venue into a full-blown dance pit. But he didn’t stop there. Nostalgia hit hard when he played Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast with each drop bigger than the last.

But what truly stole the night was Diplo hopping onto the latest viral Saiyaara title track. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has turned into a big hit, with its music also winning hearts.

The unexpected addition of the Bollywood song drew the loudest screams, with fans singing every line at the top of their lungs, arms stretched out wide open. As the EDM beats kicked in mid-song, the crowd erupted into a collective high that lasted till the final note. He followed the song with Saiyaara Tu Saiyaara from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger.

Throughout his set, Diplo kept urging the crowd to make some noise, dance, put their hands up, and go low — and they happily followed every cue. His set also included songs such as Lean On, Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs, and Where Are You Now.

“I love you guys so much…. If you had a great time tonight, make some noise. It is always a dream to come to India… And performing here after 25 years is great. I love this country so much,” Diplo said before wrapping up his set to the beats of Lean On.

Apart from Diplo’s gig, the second day of the music festival saw the launch of the Motoverse Collection, a capsule range created exclusively for the festival. The collection features apparel and accessories designed for this year’s edition of the festival.