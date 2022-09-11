Dancers groove to Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

A video that has recently been shared on Instagram has been going viral for reasons that will become very evident to you the moment you watch it. The video that has now become quite popular, features the evergreen hit song from 1994 - Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. Picturised on actors Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, this song was featured in the film Mohra. And it was sung by the very talented Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. This dance video opens to show how a group of men can be seen either sitting or standing in the frame. They can all be seen looking dapper in shades and blazers.

This video was shared on Instagram on the verified, official page of the Norwegian dance group named The Quick Style. They have over 1.5 million dedicated followers who look forward to regular dance videos from the group that keep going viral for all the right reasons. And there is a good chance that this particular one will also make you want to get up and shake a leg with them, channelling all the swag there can possibly be.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted three days ago and has already received over nine lakh likes.

"Cool starts but doesn’t seem to end with you guys!" wrote a user on Instagram. This compliment was followed by emojis of fire. "Please come to India," requested a second. Several others took to the comments section of this dance video so as to tag their friends and loved ones so they could also see it.