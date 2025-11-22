Rapper Hanumankind revs up Goa as he returns to stage after knee surgery: ‘Was supposed to take it easy’

It wasn't just the roar of engines that stole the show on day one of Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025, but the thunderous comeback of rapper Hanumankind. Performing for the first time since undergoing major knee surgery, Sooraj Cherukat aKa Hanumankind transformed the main stage into a cathedral of kinetic energy, admitting that he missed performing on stage. Rapper Hanumankind thanked the attendees after concluding his set.

Hanumankind gets back on stage after surgery

Hanumankind made a comeback to the stage spotlight when he took over the main stage at the music event in Goa on Friday, marking his first performance since undergoing knee surgery earlier this year.

The night sky above Goa lit up with dazzling strobes and pulsating visuals as the rapper got onto the stage, greeted by a roaring audience. The rapper wasted no time in igniting the energy, diving straight into some of his most high-octane hits, including Reckless, The Last Dance, Police At the Door, Rush Hour and Damson.

“Hello Goa, this is my first performance after my knee surgery... But you see me walking those steps baby. It’s been three months now but I am so grateful to be able to perform with you guys as my first show after the surgery. Thank you for having me. I really appreciate it,” Hanumankind said on stage.

Despite his break from live performances, Hanumankind looked completely in his element with his gritty flow blending with the electrifying lights and thunderous bass drops.

In between tracks, Hanumankind made sure the crowd wasn’t just watching but were part of the show. He hyped them up with playful banter, urging everyone to “feel the vibe” even if they didn’t know every lyric. At one point, he paused the music, stretched his mic out to the sea of fans and asked them to shout the hook back at him and they did, louder each time.

“If you don’t know the songs, just vibe to it,” he said. At one point, he asked the crowd to maintain decorum, saying, “Don’t get too rowdy”.

Best for the last

But the highlight of the night was saved for the end. The rapper closed the show with back-to-back crowd favourites Big Dawgs and Run It Up, transforming the venue into an electrifying playground of hip-hop hype.

“I was supposed to take it easy, but you didn’t let me. I feel so good. Thank you for bringing me back on stage,” said the rapper while bidding goodbye to the audience.

Apart from Hanumankind, Thaikkudam Bridge brought some Kantara magic to the show arena by playing the popular tune from the franchise live on stage. The festival, which brings together the music and biker community, is set against the sun-drenched backdrop of Vagator in Goa.