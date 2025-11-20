Ahaan Panday spills the beans about his relationship status, bond with Aneet Padda: ‘I’ll never have bond like…’

Ahaan Panday has finally addressed the much-discussed speculation surrounding his chemistry with Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda. In an interview with GQ magazine, Ahaan revealed that while fans may be rooting for them as a real-life couple, their relationship is rooted in deep friendship rather than romance. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Ahaan talks about Aneet

When asked if the two were together, he said, “Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic; it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet.”

Ahaan went on to reflect on the emotional journey he and Aneet shared while filming Saiyaara, revealing how a quote by Paulo Coelho connected them long before the film was released. “Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: ‘It’s the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.’ We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we’ve shared is so special.” Despite the closeness between them, he maintained that he is very much single and his love language is acts of service and grand gestures.

About Saiyaara

The success of Saiyaara has played a major part in intensifying interest in their off-screen dynamic. The film has emerged as a global blockbuster, winning audiences over with its music, fresh pairing, and emotionally charged storytelling. Its worldwide collections have shattered industry expectations, earning more than ₹500cr worldwide, marking both Ahaan and Aneet’s arrival as promising new faces in Bollywood. Their chemistry on screen has been one of the standout highlights, prompting fans to celebrate them as one of the most exciting new pairs of the year.

Ahaan and Aneet's upcoming projects

With Saiyaara now behind them, both actors are moving into packed professional schedules. Ahaan will next be seen with Sharvari in another YRF film directed by Abbas Ali Zafar. The film will also have Nishaanchi star Aaishvary Thackeray as the antagonist. Aneet, on the other hand, will soon become part of Maddock's horror comedy universe as Shakti Shalini.