Are Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda dating? Here's what Karan Johar said

The rumoured romance between Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has once again sparked curiosity in Bollywood circles. Following the massive success of their film, rumours of the duo dating have been circulating, although neither actor is ready to confirm the relationship publicly, as they remain focused on their upcoming projects. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar subtly hinted at their off-screen equation during his appearance on Sania Mirza’s podcast Serving It Up With Sania. Following the success of Saiyaara, rumours suggest a romance between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Karan Johar subtly hinted at their potential as a couple during a podcast.

Karan talks about Ahaan-Aneet's offscreen romance

Without naming anything outright, Karan referred to Ahaan and Aneet as the potential new “It couple” of the industry. When asked about their relationship status, he said, “Well… they are not yet official, so if they are going to be, I don’t know whether or not because I haven’t checked.”

Karan had earlier discussed the pair’s rapid rise to stardom at the Mumbai press conference of Mirai, starring Manoj Manchu and Teja Sajja. Reflecting on the impact of Saiyaara, he emphasised that box-office success is no longer tied to star power alone. “Every film has its own destiny. Sometimes big-star movies work wonders, sometimes fresh faces lead the way… There is no fixed formula anymore,” he said, adding that newcomers with strong vision can carry big stories just as powerfully as established stars.

Karan says, Ahaan-Aneet are superstars now

He further noted that while many films featuring fresh talent would continue to emerge, not all would mirror the phenomenon of Saiyaara. “Box office has no rules. You create your story, tell it differently, and then it’s up to the audience to interpret it. They decide what deserves their love and their money.”

Karan praised Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for their breakout success under the direction of Mohit Suri. “Woh superstars nahin the; ab superstars ban gaye hain (They weren't superstars, but now, they are),” he said, acknowledging their swift transformation into audience favourites.

Released on 18 July under the Yash Raj Films banner, Saiyaara has achieved a remarkable worldwide collection of ₹570.67 crore, cementing both young stars as Bollywood’s newest sensations.