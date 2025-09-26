Princess Diana to Harry Styles: Royals and celebs ace gender-inclusive style, know how you can too

Fashion is not within the black and whites, or the watertight compartments of curated Pinterest boards - it's so much more. It's not fashion, unless it bends, moulds or breaks the rules (who set the rules anyway?) Fashion actually may come and go, as transient trends in the industry, but ‘style’ is something that's uniquely yours, with all the quirks and touches that make your outfit ‘you.’ Take a leaf out of their style book to rock inclusive fashion.(PC: Pinterest)

With increasing acceptance around gender expression and sexual orientation, style goes beyond the dichotomy of male and female. It's about being gender-inclusive and owning every inch of your personality through the style.

To further explore this gender-inclusive fashion, Samiha Jha, founder and director of Sammyukk, shared with HT Lifestyle some common types, along with practical styling tips, while we curated some celebrity looks for your reference.

Types of gender-inclusive fashion

1. Unisex fashion

Celebs rock comfy styles in classic denim, cargo pants and sweatshirts.(PC: Pinterest)

First up is unisex fashion. Samiha explained, “Unisex fashion usually refers to clothing that can be worn by any gender, typically with a classic touch and street-ready appeal, like washed denim and organic cotton.”

In other words, unisex fashion involves clothing pieces that are universal and can be worn by anyone. They are not made with any gender in mind. We have put together three celeb looks for this style's visual reference. Dakota Johnson wears a classic white shirt and denim combo, sticking to the timeless casual staple, while Billie Eilish leans more towards street style with a graphic sweatshirt and cargo pants. Zendaya keeps it comfy with grey sweatpants and a hoodie. Unisex styles are mostly utility-centric, or if not, then comfort-first.

2. Androgynous styles

Androgynous styles are vintage-inspired. (PC: Pinterest)

Androgynous style is another gender-inclusive and neutral aesthetic, combining elements of both traditionally male and female fashion. According to Samiha, “Androgynous fashion often leans into a look that's intentionally ambiguous, taking on a vintage-inspired, old-school vibe, with strong tailoring and soft drapes.”

This can be seen in several photoshoots and red carpet looks served by both royalty and celebrities. Princess Diana struck a boss-babe pose in a beige blazer with padded shoulders, brown trousers, and a crisp white shirt.

In another look, Diana sported a chic tailored suit, with edgy cufflinks, belt and tie- all carrying elephant design motifs. This look is a great example of androgynous style, where the masculine trait of the sharp suit was mellowed down by her accessories.

On the contemporary side, Charlize Theron rocked a tuxedo with a plunging satin shirt, her neckline bedazzled with a diamond chain, while Zendaya sported voluminous curls with a double-breasted suit.

3. Fluid fashion

Harry Styles is a prominent face of fluid fashion. (PC: Pinterest)

Lastly, for fluid fashion, Harry Styles is a major style icon. In 2020, he wore a Gucci jacket and a blue ruffle-trimmed dress for a Vogue cover. He served another banger look the year before at the Met Gala, a sheer shirt with ruffles and a bow tie. Even in his own concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC in 2021, Harry recreated Dorothy's costume from The Wizard of Oz. All in all, take a leaf out of his style book if you are eying fluid fashion.

One of the features of fluid fashion, as Samiha highlighted, is ‘freedom.' She said, “Fluid fashion, however, is broader and more personal. It’s not about removing gender but rather about embracing all parts of it, its style reminiscent of freedom.”

Practical styling tips for inclusive fashion

Do you want to opt for fluid, inclusive fashion in your daily life? Whether it is for a daily commute or grand events, it's actually doable (and not just reserved for red carpets).

Samiha recommended these style tips for a more practical, inclusive style: