Harry Styles announces first single Aperture from his new album, fans react to his short hair look: ‘We're so back’
Harry Styles will drop the lead single from his upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Check out more details.
Are Harry Styles fans ready for the fun to begin? Days after revealing that his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, the singer has just announced the first single from his new album is titled Aperture. The song will be released worldwide at 5.30 AM IST on Jan. 22 ahead of the album’s arrival on March 6. (Also read: Harry Styles announces new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally; sets release date in March)
New Harry Styles single alert!
Harry took to his Instagram account to share the happy news as he posted a picture of himself, smiling and raising his hands in joy. The picture seemed to be taken inside the studio where he worked on the album. He wore a white t-shirt and looked ahead. In the caption, he wrote, “Aperture. Jan 23, 00:00 UK.”
Fans reacted to the announcement as well as his short hair look. One wrote, “Screaming !! 😱 Love him see him so happy ..” Another said, “We are so back! Can't wait!” “Song of the year incoming,” predicted a second fan.
A comment read, “He looks so happy and love that hair style on him.” A comment read, “I just fell to my knees omg look how happy he looks smiling like that!!” “I know it will bring back happiness in my life, in Harry I trust,” said a fan.
About the album
Meanwhile, after announcing the album, Harry also shared a new slate of merch ahead of its release. It included a limited-edition box set containing a reloadable 35mm film camera. According to a press release, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will contain 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. The British songwriter and producer has been a close collaborator of Styles' since the beginning of his solo career, working on all of his albums since the singer's 2017 self-titled debut.
