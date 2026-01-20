Harry Styles announces first single Aperture from his new album, fans react to his short hair look: ‘We're so back’

Are Harry Styles fans ready for the fun to begin? Days after revealing that his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, the singer has just announced the first single from his new album is titled Aperture. The song will be released worldwide at 5.30 AM IST on Jan. 22 ahead of the album’s arrival on March 6. (Also read: Harry Styles announces new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally; sets release date in March) Harry Styles is all set to release his new single Aperture.

New Harry Styles single alert! Harry took to his Instagram account to share the happy news as he posted a picture of himself, smiling and raising his hands in joy. The picture seemed to be taken inside the studio where he worked on the album. He wore a white t-shirt and looked ahead. In the caption, he wrote, “Aperture. Jan 23, 00:00 UK.”

Fans reacted to the announcement as well as his short hair look. One wrote, “Screaming !! 😱 Love him see him so happy ..” Another said, “We are so back! Can't wait!” “Song of the year incoming,” predicted a second fan.