Indian-origin man seeks funeral funds after wife kills 5-year-old daughter in New York: 'I lost my whole world'

An Indian-origin man in New York is grieving the death of his five-year-old daughter, who was allegedly killed by her mother, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

The 5-year-old was found unconscious at her home in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood of Queens. (gofundme.com)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kuldeep Singh’s daughter, Fabiana Cabello, was found unresponsive at a home in South Richmond Hill, Queens, on October 14. Her mother, Francis Cabello, was arrested the following day after allegedly calling 911 and telling a dispatcher that she had killed her daughter, according to a report by PEOPLE.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In an emotional appeal on a GoFundMe page launched to help cover Fabiana’s funeral expenses, Singh described the loss as devastating. “I loved my daughter very much, and losing her feels like I lost my whole world,” he wrote.

Singh, who works as an Uber driver, said he was struggling to manage the funeral costs while coping with his grief. He said he was continuing to work while driving a rental car but was finding it difficult to handle the expenses.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He appealed to people to contribute whatever they could or share the fundraiser to help him give Fabiana a proper funeral and cemetery service. By Wednesday, the campaign had raised $18,540 towards its $22,000 target. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He appealed to people to contribute whatever they could or share the fundraiser to help him give Fabiana a proper funeral and cemetery service. By Wednesday, the campaign had raised $18,540 towards its $22,000 target. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Also Read: Australian man avoids jail in hit-and-run that killed student kneeling on road to 'pray')

5-year-old found unresponsive at Queens home

According to PEOPLE, officers responded to a 911 call at a residence in South Richmond Hill at around 6:55 pm on October 14. They found Fabiana unresponsive inside the home. First responders took her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The NYPD confirmed that Cabello was arrested on October 15 and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the child’s death, the outlet reported.

While police did not identify the caller, law enforcement sources told The New York Times that Fabiana’s mother had made the call. She allegedly told the dispatcher, “I killed my daughter”.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, an autopsy found scrapes on the girl’s face and tiny spots of bleeding in her eyes, heart and lungs. Investigators believe the killing occurred between 5:30 pm and 6:55 pm on October 14. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No motive for the alleged killing has been publicly disclosed.

(Also Read: Who is Brooke George? British TikTok influencer faces death penalty for killing her boyfriend in Dubai)

Uncle remembers Fabiana as a joyful child

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fabiana’s uncle, who was not identified, remembered her as a happy child who brought joy to her family.

Speaking to NBC New York, he described her as a beautiful and affectionate girl who made her grandparents happy. “She’s a very beautiful girl, you know,” he said. “She’s joyful she keep my mom and dad happy. She give you a nice hug, you know. She was very happy happy girl,” he added.