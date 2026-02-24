Influencer Tara Woodcox faces backlash for washing underwear in hotel coffee maker: 'This has to be a joke'

A travel influencer has sparked widespread outrage online after revealing that she uses hotel room coffee makers to wash her undergarments. Tara Woodcox, who has nearly 400,000 Instagram followers, shared the unconventional travel tip in a now-viral video. She described it as a clever solution for moments when travellers run out of clean underwear and have no access to laundry facilities. What Woodcox described as “brilliant” quickly triggered backlash online. (Instagram/@tarawoodcox11)

In the video, Woodcox explained that she placed her undergarments in the compartment where coffee grounds are typically added, shut the lid, and pressed the brew button, allowing boiling water to run through the garments.

“Say you’re travelling and you didn’t pack enough underwear and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I going to wear tomorrow?’ Every room has a coffee pot thing in it. All you have to do is put your underwear where you put the coffee grounds, you close it, you press brew and it puts scorching hot water through it,” she said in the video.

The influencer added that she learned the hack years ago from a friend who worked as a flight attendant. “I did not realise how many people already knew this hack. I learned it years ago from a friend that was a flight attendant and it’s brilliant,” she noted.