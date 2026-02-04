Influencer earned over ₹30 crore from courses on how to attract men, now under probe

Chinese authorities are investigating social media influencer Zhou Yuan, who reportedly earned millions teaching women strategies to attract men, after ordering her to halt all operations over concerns about social values. Zhou Yuan earned a fortune with courses on attraction and 'sexual intelligence'

On January 30, market regulators in Changsha announced the formation of a joint task force with public security and cultural authorities to probe Zhou, described by media as a self-styled “sexual intelligence” instructor. Her viral courses have sparked heated debate over empowerment, sexuality, and the objectification of women, according to a report in The Standard.

Rise of a “sexual intelligence” influencer Zhou, in her 40s and a former banking professional, founded a private training business focused on what she calls “sexual intelligence.” Branding herself as a “Chinese sexual intelligence master,” she sold courses aimed mainly at women, teaching techniques such as prolonged, intense eye contact and an “X-shaped” stance to attract male attention, Sixth Tone reported.

One of her flagship offerings, a top-tier course on “conquering men,” was reported to cost up to 88,000 yuan (US$12,668), with some reports citing prices as high as 100,000 yuan.

Chinese media estimates suggest her programs drew tens of thousands of female participants and generated 24–27 million yuan in revenue ( ₹31 crore approximately). These figures have not been independently verified.

Backlash and controversy The content quickly became controversial. Critics accused Zhou of reducing women to tools for male pleasure, describing her courses as a “training ground for mistresses” and exploiting the insecurities of professional women struggling with relationships. Some commentators warned her business could border on the adult industry.

Zhou defended her work, insisting her courses aimed to empower women. She argued that developing “sexual intelligence” helps women take a confident, active role in intimate relationships rather than remaining passive.

Business ventures and course offerings Zhou’s business extended beyond online classes. She reportedly organised a two-day “sensual exploration” camp in Xiamen last August, featuring lectures on sexual intelligence and bodily pleasure. While some online accounts described provocative elements, these have not been independently verified.

From January 22, Chinese media reported, Zhou’s social media accounts were suspended across major platforms, and her online lectures and promotional videos were removed. She has been linked to eight companies, five still operating, spanning fields such as health consultation, elderly care, medical aesthetics, medical devices, and adult sex toy manufacturing.

Her courses were offered both online and offline. Online sessions ranged from 9.9 yuan to over 1000 yuan, with advanced personalised courses reaching 88,000 yuan. For example, her 999-yuan all-dimensional enhancement camp covered emotional issues and sexual techniques, reportedly enrolling up to 6,000 participants.

Her main offline offering was a two-day, two-night training camp for adult women, priced at 2,999 yuan, with instructors including certified psychological and reproductive health counselors.