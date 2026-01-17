Kevin Gates blasts estranged wife Dreka, claims she stole money; 'goddess of manipulation'
Kevin Gates accused his estranged wife, Dreka, of financial manipulation amid their bitter divorce battle and claimed she stole money.
Grammy-nominated rapper Kevin Gates has publicly lashed out at his estranged wife, Dreka, accusing her and her family of stealing money from him and manipulating public perception amid a bitter divorce battle.
In the Instagram video response on January 16, Gates labelled Dreka a “goddess of manipulation and darkness” and challenged several of her claims about their relationship. He then proceeded to challenge her to reveal the nature of their marriage and their separation.
Theft allegations and marriage claim
In the video, Gates directly addressed Dreka's claims of an "Islamic marriage" and whether they were legally or spiritually united.
Gates practices Islam and briefly entered into a Nikah marriage with social media personality Brittany Renner in 2025 while still married to Dreka. In the video, he challenged Dreka to clarify what she told the public about their legal status.
He staunchly denied being a “deadbeat father”, claiming to have taken care of his kids. “My children have been living with me for the last two years,” Gates said, refuting Dreka’s portrayal of him as a neglectful father.
Gates claimed that he even provided Dreka with financial support when she was with someone else. He added, “I challenge you to tell people that you didn't file for divorce until I stopped giving you money.”
He alleged that she and her family were stealing from him “the whole time” in the name of spousal and child support. He said, “Tell them you stole my money to open up a dispensary.”
He also challenged Dreka to speak up and said, “It's time to tell the truth.”
Divorce filing and public break-up
After almost nine years of marriage, Gates and Dreka filed for divorce. According to court documents from the previous year, Dreka requested shared custody of their children and spousal maintenance, citing irreconcilable differences. Their ten-year romance came to an end on July 10, 2025, according to the divorce papers.
Due to coinciding rumors about Kevin's brief marriage to Brittany Renner, their split was already in the public eye. Renner has openly said that she and Kevin were married in an Islamic ceremony in April 2025, split in May 2025 after a 52-day marriage, and used Islam's 90-day period for reconciliation.
According to court files obtained by TMZ, Dreka claims that Gates stopped contributing to shared family expenses by late 2021, even after Gates had made luxury purchases.
She also claimed that Kevin stopped paying for necessities like their children's private school tuition and property taxes, and started "dismantling the financial foundation of their family."