Kevin Gates blasts estranged wife Dreka, claims she stole money; 'goddess of manipulation'

In the Instagram video response on January 16, Gates labelled Dreka a “goddess of manipulation and darkness” and challenged several of her claims about their relationship. He then proceeded to challenge her to reveal the nature of their marriage and their separation.

Grammy-nominated rapper Kevin Gates has publicly lashed out at his estranged wife, Dreka, accusing her and her family of stealing money from him and manipulating public perception amid a bitter divorce battle.

Theft allegations and marriage claim In the video, Gates directly addressed Dreka's claims of an "Islamic marriage" and whether they were legally or spiritually united.

Gates practices Islam and briefly entered into a Nikah marriage with social media personality Brittany Renner in 2025 while still married to Dreka. In the video, he challenged Dreka to clarify what she told the public about their legal status.

He staunchly denied being a "deadbeat father", claiming to have taken care of his kids. "My children have been living with me for the last two years," Gates said, refuting Dreka's portrayal of him as a neglectful father.

Gates claimed that he even provided Dreka with financial support when she was with someone else. He added, “I challenge you to tell people that you didn't file for divorce until I stopped giving you money.”

He alleged that she and her family were stealing from him “the whole time” in the name of spousal and child support. He said, “Tell them you stole my money to open up a dispensary.”

He also challenged Dreka to speak up and said, “It's time to tell the truth.”