LeBron James vs. Kevin Gates: The feud explained

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has addressed recent comments made by rapper Kevin Gates about his wife Savannah James. Gates made a statement with a video post on his Instagram handle saying he prefers the way white women look at the athlete rather than how LeBron’s wife looks at him. LeBron James has addressed recent comments made by rapper Kevin Gates about his wife Savannah James.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

How did it all begin?

In the Instagram video posted by Gates on April 19, he says “I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron. I like the way them white women look at LeBron. As soon as he walked out there, they just be like, ‘Oh oh oh.’” Dubbing Savannah as “the warden of the jail,” Gates also added that LeBron's spirit “is so loving and giving, it hurt me to see it.”

What did LeBron say?

A day later, LeBron responded to Gates’ remarks indirectly by captioning his Instagram post, saying “Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants. Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!”. The post features two photos showing Savannah looking at him with adoration in a car park of some sort.

What do people think about the response?

Under the post, actor and rapper Page Kennedy commented, saying “She looks at you like you’re the most important amazing man in the world to her which you are. But it is nice to see you are hyper aware of everything around you and what peasants are saying. Keep ignoring it. The moon doesn’t care about the wolves howling at it”

Who is Savannah James?

Savannah is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who is about to launch her clinical skincare and beauty brand named ‘Reframe.’ Earlier in 2018, she started a furniture line with American Signature called ‘Home Court.’ She also founded a mentorship program called ‘Women of Our Future.’ In 2016, she provided local Akron High School senior students with prom dresses.

Savannah lives with LeBron James and their three children, sons Bronny (born 2004) and Bryce (born 2007) and daughter Zhuri (born 2014) in Brentwood, LA. They both tied the knot on September 14, 2013, in San Diego, CA.