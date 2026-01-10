Who are Kristy and Desmond Scott? Beloved TikTok couple files for divorce over alleged infidelity

Kristy and Desmond first met at the age of 14 and tied the knot years later in 2014. The influencer last shared a video with the chef in December 2025. The couple built a massive fanbase online by sharing quirky videos showing their family dynamics - Kristy being an extrovert, who does flips and dance moves while trying on heels, and Desmond trying to hide as his wife does hilarious stunts publicly.

Kristy cited alleged infidelity as the reason behind her decision to part ways with Desmond. According to the court documents filed in Harris County, Texas , there is no chance of reconciliation between them, and they “will soon stop living together as husband and wife,” per TMZ.

Popular influencer couple Kristy and Desmond Scott are parting ways after more than a decade of marriage. Kristy, who goes by Kristy Sarah on Instagram, filed for divorce from her estranged husband on December 30, 2025, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The news has left their fans in shock, as the duo often shared wholesome content featuring their sons, Vance and Westin.

The influencer boasts 9.4 million followers on Instagram and 16.8 million on TikTok, while Desmond, who is a chef, has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million on TikTok. Last May, Kristy took on the viral chair challenge, posting a video with Ciara. “The real challenge was Desmond trying to keep up with @ciara at the end 😂 SIR???” she quipped.

In 2024, they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with an elegant themed party. “The theme of the party was focused on floral elegance. Our guests felt like they were walking into a garden,” the couple told People at the time, adding, “Our aim was to be elegant and timeless.”