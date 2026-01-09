Craving chocolate fudge? Fitness influencer shares healthy gooey chocolate walnut fudge recipe with 0 added sugar

Craving Lonavala’s iconic chocolate walnut fudge but not the sugar rush that comes with it? We’ve found a homemade version that’s just as indulgent - if not better - yet far healthier, and ready in just 10 minutes. Perfect for when dessert cravings strike but you still want to keep things clean, this quick recipe delivers rich, gooey, melt-in-the-mouth goodness without the usual condensed milk or refined sugar overload. Try out Vanshika's recipe if you're craving chocolate!(Instagram)

Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared the ultimate gooey, melt-in-mouth chocolate walnut fudge recipe that is giving Lonavala’s famous walnut fudge a tough competition. Containing zero condensed milk or added sugar, this recipe comes together within 10 minutes and requires ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen.

In an Instagram video shared on August 3, 2025, the fitness influencer explains, “You can stop going to Lonavala to eat walnut fudge because this tastes 100 times better and is so much healthier. Last week in Lonavala, I tried their famous walnut fudge. The condensed milk, refined sugar, and five sad walnuts did not impress me. But this version is loaded with walnuts and pumpkin seeds and tastes 10 times better than the OG.”

You can now make this at home using the recipe below!

Ingredients

7 or 8 walnuts (roasted)

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds (roasted)

6 to 7 soft dates

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tbsp coffee

Pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp milk

2 squares dark chocolate (optional)

Method

Soak the dates in hot water for about 15 minutes until soft.

Drain and blend the soaked dates with all the remaining ingredients until smooth, then transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Pour melted dark chocolate over the top and garnish with toasted, chopped walnuts.

Refrigerate for 10-15 minutes to set, then enjoy.

Tip: Vanshika points out that this dessert is calorie-dense, so mindful portions work best - half a serving is usually enough.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.