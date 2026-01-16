Who is Marissa Springer, mystery woman Desmond Scott was spotted with amid Kristy Sarah divorce row

Desmond Scott’s mystery woman has finally been identified. Only days after the social media star was seen kissing her, TMZ stated that the woman is a 24-year-old local Houston model, Marissa Springer. This comes as Scott's estranged wife, Kristy, filed for divorce, alleging infidelity. Kristy Scott has filed for divorce from Desmond Scott, her husband of over a decade, citing alleged infidelity

TMZ on Friday cited sources to report that Scott was kissing Springer, who is currently in school, getting her master’s degree in business. The publication further added that the two met for the first time earlier that night at Houston bar Sante through a mutual friend. Marissa Springer had ‘no clue about Desmond’s online fame’.

The outlet cited a source to add that Springer thought Scott was single at the time. The two had an ‘instant spark’ and drank together.

The video featuring Desmond Scott ignited intense online chatter, surfacing just days after his wife, Kristy Scott, filed for divorce. According to court records cited by People, Kristy filed on December 30, setting off widespread speculation about the state of the couple’s relationship.

The timing of the video has only fueled that scrutiny. Fans and followers quickly flooded social media, with several suggesting Scott had been “caught red-handed.” Others questioned whether the woman seen with him was the same person he was previously rumored to have had an affair with.

“Must be same woman he cheated on her with,” one user wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“caught red-handed in the romance department,” another commented.

“At least have some decency and wait a few months before embarrassing the mother of your children,” a third added.

“I love them both but according to Desmond he ask to be separate first, she didn’t file until the end of the year,” another user noted.

Amid the growing speculation, Scott addressed the divorce publicly earlier this month. In an Instagram Story posted on January 10, he offered an apology to his family and supporters.

“I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation,” he wrote. “I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I'm truly sorry for the hurt it has caused.”

Kristy and Desmond Scott married in 2014 after being together since their teenage years. The former couple share two sons, Vance and Westin.