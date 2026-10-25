KFC president who started washing dishes at 13 for £1.20 an hour says she never chased money or titles

KFC US president Catherine Tan-Gillespie, who began working as a dishwasher at 13 for just £1.20 an hour, says her rise through the corporate ranks had little to do with money or impressive job titles. Instead, the 52-year-old credits her success to taking risks and embracing opportunities that challenged her.

KFC US president Catherine Tan-Gillespie said she prioritised learning and taking risks over chasing money or job titles. (LinkedIn/Catherine Tan-Gillespie)

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“I wasn’t chasing money, I wasn’t chasing title,” she told Fortune. “I was chasing opportunities that put me in the learning zone as opposed to in the comfort zone—and tried to keep me out of the panic zone.”

From washing dishes to leading KFC

Raised in a middle-class British family, Tan-Gillespie started working at restaurant chain Beefeater while still at school. She initially washed dishes before being promoted to operate an ice cream machine and eventually becoming an assistant general manager.

“I can say from firsthand experience, restaurant jobs are incredible in terms of the pressure, the pace, the teamwork, the accountability, the discipline of following standard operating procedures—but then having your own personality to delight customers,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The first in her family to attend university, she graduated from the University of Plymouth in 1996. She subsequently built a marketing career, working with companies including HP, Frito-Lay and Sony Pictures. Inspired by Richard Branson {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first in her family to attend university, she graduated from the University of Plymouth in 1996. She subsequently built a marketing career, working with companies including HP, Frito-Lay and Sony Pictures. Inspired by Richard Branson {{/usCountry}}

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Tan-Gillespie revealed that Virgin Group founder Richard Branson inspired her ambition to become the “female Richard Branson”, particularly because of his innovative approach to business.

“I had this thesis that I want to see if I can be the female version of him, and that was really the genesis of everything I’ve done since,” she said.

She also admitted leaving companies where she felt their workplace culture prevented her from thriving.

After joining KFC South Pacific in 2015, she became global chief marketing officer in 2017 and took charge of KFC Canada in 2024. She was appointed president of KFC US in April 2025.

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She now faces the challenge of reviving the chain's American business amid growing competition and changing consumer preferences.

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Her advice to Gen Z

Tan-Gillespie admires younger employees for knowing what they want and speaking up for themselves. She encourages them not to let fear dictate their careers.

“Courage is not the absence of fear,” she said. “Courage is actually feeling fearful about the future or jobs—but actually just saying, ‘Okay, what would I do if I wasn’t scared?’”

When facing difficult decisions, she recommends asking one simple question: “What’s the worst that can happen?”

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