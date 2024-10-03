'Full on kalesh' at Kerala KFC as staff beats up customer over food order. Watch video

A brawl broke out between the workers at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Kerala and a customer reportedly over their food order. At one point in the video, a few KFC workers grab the man by the neck and keep him in a chokehold as another worker continues to hit him. (X/@Arhantt_pvt)

The video opens up to chaos at a KFC outlet as a man shouts at a few workers and pushes them to get behind the counter. As the workers try to grab and stop him, the man takes a few steps back, steadies himself and charges at them.

Suddenly, a bunch of people, some of them wearing t-shirts with KFC's tagline "It's finger lickin' good", can be seen grabbing the man by the collar and raining blows on him. One worker repeatedly slaps the man pushing him over the food counter. (Also read: Ghaziabad road rage: Men attack each other with sticks, video goes viral on social media)

Watch the viral video here:

A large group of people, including customers and delivery boys, watch the showdown. Some of them even get close to the fight to record videos.

At one point in the video, a few KFC workers grab the man by the neck and keep him in a chokehold as another worker continues to hit him. A man in a blue shirt pushes the others aside and attempts to separate the two sides.

The workers continue to hold the man in chokehold as they try to talk to him, presumably urging him to stop. A few moments later they let him go but he continues to yell at them.

The video ends with the two sides arguing.

“Kerala Fight Club (KFC)”

The video which has over 2 lakh views on X has divided the internet which some users condemning the behaviour while others were amused by the fight.

One comment dubbed the brawl "Kerala Fight Club (KFC)" and another labelled the video as "full on kalesh".

"Love the humor. Customer is getting smacked and the staff is wearing T-shirt that says “Finger Licking Good," wrote on user.

"Never argue with people at their work place, especially when they work in a group. There have been cases wherein I wasn't happy with @KFC_India items served. I complained, they compensated properly. Patience is the key," said another user.

"Nowadays the word "Customer is a guest" became "Customer is a clown" in the hospitality industry," read a third comment. (Also read: 'Crazy dad' turns daughter's room into jail cell after she skips maths class at school)