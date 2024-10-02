'Crazy dad' turns daughter's room into jail cell after she skips maths class at school

It's common for parents to take away their young children's phones when they misbehave but this US man took his daughter's punishment a few steps too far by converting her room into a "jail". Her fault? She skipped her maths class at school and went out with her friends instead. In a TikTok video, shared on X, user Vince Nyla can be seen emptying his daughter's room.(X/@WizMonifaaa)

In a TikTok video, shared on X, user Vince Nyla can be seen emptying his daughter's room. "My daughter cut her second period maths class with two of her friends," the onscreen caption read.

The man is seen taking things off shelves, removing bedsheets and the mattress off a bed and then taking the whole bed out of the room. He even takes the TV and her shoes out of the room.

"Sooo...I decided for her punishment I would turn her room into her own personal jail cell," the video says, as he is seen opening his daughter's wardrobe and taking away all her clothes.

"The fact that she is even trying to test me is crazy cause Lord knows I try but now I got to get diabolical," he wrote, as he pulled her books and skincare items off their shelves and emptied the room completely.

"I can be the very cool dad or I can be the very crazy dad in a crazy way so I took everything from her, literally everything," he said.

To take the punishment a step further, he take a white t-shirt and writes "I skipped maths class" on it, adding that she will have to wear it for two days.

Ending the video, he puts the t-shirt down on the empty room's floor next to a pair of shoes and leaves a note for his daughter. In the last shot of the video, the daughter is seen walking inside the room.

‘Acting like Hitler’

The video, which has a whopping 34 million views, was flooded with comments from users calling out the extreme punishment method, criticising the parenting style of the father.

One user pointed that the girl had a Barbie poster in her room and was too young to be punished like this. "You are talking about locking her up like it’s Fort Knox! Why can't you can’t sit your baby down and try to understand? Instead you go straight to acting like hitler," she wrote.

Another user, who said he is also a parent, said that the punishment was a bit too much. "As a dad, this is a bit much. I'm talking about taking the bed and posting it on social media," he wrote.

A third user said "stunts" like this ensure that a child has a traumatic childhood and when they grow older they hold their parents responsible and cut all ties with them.