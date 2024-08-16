US man asks help from ‘fine people from India’ to translate inscription on maths book his professor gifted

A post by a US man asking Indian X users for help has gone viral. In his post, the man urged the desi social media users to help him understand an inscription on a book he received as a gift from his Indian professor. The image shows the maths book page with an inscription from an US man’s India professor. (X/@martinmrmar)

“Dear fine people from India! Would anyone be able to translate this inscription into English? This book belonged to my Indian math advisor/professor in college which he gave me to study for the whole year with him. When I graduated, he gave it to me as a gift,” X user Martin wrote and shared a picture of the book.

With over 5.7 lakh views, the share has collected nearly 6,900 likes. People posted varied comments while helping the man understand what’s written in the book.

“It says Shri ramajayam. Like Lord Ram attained victory, we write it before starting any good endeavour praying to him to help us emerge victorious in our pursuits,” shared an X user.

“Hi! As others have mentioned, it says "Shri Ramajayam", and is written in Tamil. It's common to put these sort of inscriptions praising God before starting any educational text (at least that's how I learned it from my parents),” commented another.

A third commented, “That little alphabet on top of Sri Ramajeyam -is the tamil alphabet for the 'u' sound. It's written as a first note on any page to invoke the blessing of Lord Ganesha,the remover of obstacles. When handwritten,the alphabet may look like the side profile of the elephant faced god.”

A fourth wrote, “It's in Tamil. People with religious beliefs write "Sri ramajayam" or variants of such, to seek blessings from the God to give them strength and positivity to succeed in the activity that they are about to begin. It can be viewed as a form of prayer or belief. To each their own!”

Shri Rama Jayam means "Victory to Lord Rama". It is a popular chant that is widely used to instill confidence and promote peace and harmony.