A New York City man who was filmed harassing a 24-year-old woman on camera has been fired by his employer. The individual had been employed as Vice President of Product Strategy at CMI Media Group — until he was filmed berating a woman for putting up flyers in Brooklyn.

CMI Media fires executive

A New York City man lost his job over a viral video. (Instagram/@mawena_tafa) more less

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CMI Media Group announced that the man had been terminated over the video, which showed him following entrepreneur Mawena Tafa as she put up flyers promoting her babysitting business.

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Tafa said that the man called the cops on her for putting up promotional flyers in Brooklyn.

(Also read: H-1B techie fired over call during India visit to meet critically ill father)

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media and take the concerns raised seriously. We believe everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. The individual is no longer employed by CMI Media Group,” the company announced in an Instagram post three days ago.

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What did the video show?

{{^usCountry}} On November 19, entrepreneur Mawena Tafa shared an Instagram video that showed the former CMI employee berating her. Tafa had been putting up flyers advertising her childcare service Pickup Buddi when the man started harassing her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 19, entrepreneur Mawena Tafa shared an Instagram video that showed the former CMI employee berating her. Tafa had been putting up flyers advertising her childcare service Pickup Buddi when the man started harassing her. {{/usCountry}}

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The man, whose name HT.com is withholding, repeatedly accused the 24-year-old entrepreneur of breaking the law and described the flyers as graffiti. He eventually called the police on her.

Tafa looked visibly uncomfortable in the video. In her caption, she wrote: “He just kept following me around, wouldn’t leave me alone.”

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“Break the law, go ahead,” the man was filmed saying on camera. The Instagram video went viral with over 10 million views and prompted severe backlash against the man.

What did the entrepreneur say?

"I was by myself. I was a little nervous about what would happen and he had already called the cops at this point," Tafa told PIX11 News.

Speaking to the New York Post, Mawena Tafa revealed further details of what transpired.

“He started yelling at me, saying that I was breaking the law,” she said. “I tried to explain to him we’re college students; we’re just trying to help busy working parents and provide jobs to students.”

Is it illegal to put up flyers in New York City?

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Posting unauthorised flyers on public property, including lampposts, trees and utility poles, is illegal and can attract fines from the Sanitation Department, according to PIX11 News. However, police did not issue Tafa a summons.

New Yorkers can report such unauthorised postings through 311.

“A New Yorker who was born and raised in New York wouldn’t have an issue putting up flyers — it’s part of New York culture,” Tafa said.