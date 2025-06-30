Olivia Munn takes veiled dig at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding with praise for Amazon founder's ex-wife

Olivia Munn took a veiled dig at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy. Just a day after the extravagant celebrations, the 44-year-old left a positive comment on a post about the Amazon founder's ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott. File photo of Olivia Munn(REUTERS)

Olivia Munn praises Jeff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott

Mia Farrow shared a post on Instagram calling Mackenzie Scott “awesome” and praising her massive charitable contributions. The post noted that the 55-year-old, who was married to Bezos from 1993 to 2019 and shares four children with him, had donated $19.3 billion to over 1,600 organizations by late 2024.

Munn, 44, seemed to be in agreement with Farrow's praise for Mackenzie, commenting, “Truly incredible.” Many interpreted the Magic Mike star's choice of words as a veiled dig aimed at the billionaire entrepreneur and his wife, Sanchez.

More celebrities show support for Mackenzie Scott

Munn was not the only one showing love for Scott. Actress Rosanna Arquette called Scott “a force of humanity and good,” while Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes, and Mandy Moore showed their support for the philanthropist by liking the post.

Olivia Munn slammed Lauren Sanchez's Blue Origin space flight

Before praising Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, Olivia Munn made headlines earlier this year for calling out Lauren Sanchez's Blue Origin space flight.

According to a Page Six report in April, Munn appeared on the Today show and called Sanchez’s all-female Blue Origin space flight “gluttonous.”

“There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now,” Munn went on during the segment. “It’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs,” she added.

Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski also spoke out against the former journalist's nearly 11-minute space mission. Wilde, 41, posted that “at least the billionaires bought some good memes.”

Schumer joked about what the women might have packed for space, while Ratajkowski called the trip “disgusting” and criticized Blue Origin as a company that is “single-handedly destroying the planet.”

FAQs:

1. When did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get married?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married on June 27 in Venice, Italy.

2. What did Olivia Munn say about Mackenzie Scott?

Olivia Munn praised Mackenzie Scott by commenting, “Truly incredible” on an Instagram post highlighting Scott’s $19.3 billion donations.

3. Why was Olivia Munn critical of Lauren Sanchez?

In April, Munn called Sanchez’s Blue Origin space trip “gluttonous” and said the money could have helped people struggling with basic needs.