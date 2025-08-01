Once Upon a Katamari: Release date, gameplay, where to play and more

A cult classic game is all set to mark its return with a new time-travel twist. Once Upon a Katamari, the maiden entry in the Katamari Damacy series in 14 years, was announced by Bandai Namco during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on July 31, IGN reported. Once Upon a Katamari is the new game from Bandai Namco in the Katamari Damacy series.(Nintendo)

The latest game will see the Prince of Cosmos heading back to Earth for more action-packed adventures. This marks the first original entry in the highly popular franchise since Touch My Katamari came out in 2011, Polygon reported.

Once Upon a Katamari: All you need to know

According to Bandai Namco, the new game will retain its spirit and setting in a colorful, whimsical world, where the King of All Cosmos has accidentally destroyed the Earth and stars yet again. As a result, the Prince is tasked to restore it and players have to roll their Katamari across time to collect objects from history, while visiting eras like the Jurassic Period, Ice Age, historic Japan and others.

Once Upon a Katamari will certainly take players back in time to experience the signature gameplay of the series and experience a journey across time. Also, there will be an all-new competitive multiplayer mode.

Multiple enhancements have been made to the new game, which include new customization options as well as tools like a new magnet that will allow players to pull in shiny nearby items.

Once Upon a Katamari will provide the option to play as The Prince or 68 cousins and kin. Users can even look forward to customizing them based on their preferences.

Such customization options have been made available in KatamariBall. Bandai Namco has described it as a "four-player competitive mode where players attempt to roll the katamari as big as possible and exchange it for points within a limited time."

Notably, KatamariBall will have the option for either online multiplayer or offline play against the CPU opponents, as per the official release.

Once Upon a Katamari: Release date

As per the official announcement, Once Upon a Katamari comes out on October 24, 2025. The Standard and Deluxe editions of the game will be made available across different platforms, such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, players having either Katamari Damacy REROLL or We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie will get to unlock a Young King. For more details, they can visit the official website.

