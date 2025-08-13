Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can spot the deer in less than ten seconds

Optical illusions are becoming popular by the day. If you consider yourself adept at solving these puzzles, here's a mind-bending challenge to put your skills to the test. In this viral image, you must find the deer in less than 10 seconds. Only a handful of people have been able to spot the deer in this image(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Find the deer

It is quite interesting how optical illusions lead you to look beyond chaos in a quest for clarity. As a result, they keep your mind up and doing.

People need to find the deer in this optical illusion.(Reddit)

At first glance, all you see is a usual photo of the wilderness. Your eyes can easily notice branches, trees, and green leaves. However, somewhere in this optical illusion is a cleverly hidden deer. The challenge is to locate it in just 10 seconds.

Here's the answer

The now-viral photo, uploaded on Reddit by a user named Chloroform-D, is quite a challenging optical illusion. With all the branches, twigs, bushes, and leaves, it appears illegible. This is one of those brain teasers that leave you gazing at the picture for minutes.

Here's the answer(Reddit)

If you are feeling stuck, here's a hint for you: focus on the bottom center of the photo. At first it may not be prominent, but if you focus on that area, you can spot the outlines of the deer partially concealed by the trees and bushes.

FAQs:

Where is the deer in the viral optical illusion?

The deer is located at the bottom center of the image. Even though it is not prominent, the deer appears partially concealed by the trees and bushes.

Why is it difficult for most people to spot the deer in this optical illusion?

The deer’s complexion blends well with the color of the brown branches. Additionally, the shadow of the bushes and the trees does an excellent job at concealing the animal.

How do we benefit from solving brain teasers?

To borrow the phrase from Sherlock Holmes, optical illusions can help you excel in “the minutiae of observation”.

What can I do to get better at solving these optical illusions?

To master anything, you need to be consistent. Likewise, it is imperative that you regularly participate in these viral challenges to sharpen your observation skills and get quicker at solving optical illusions.