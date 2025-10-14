Texas woman shares why she chose community college certification over NYU master's

A Texas woman recently revealed why she chose a $450 community college certification over an $80,000 master’s degree at New York University. In an interview with Business Insider, Barbara Campos shared that she got accepted into a tech-focused master’s program at NYU for Fall 2025. She initially believed the opportunity was a dream come true, however, without any scholarships or financial aid, her excitement soon turned into stress. She shared that she got accepted into a tech-focused master’s program at NYU.(LinkedIn/Barbara Campos)

“I tried convincing myself that the tuition was somehow manageable. But the excitement quickly turned into anxiety when I realized my only option was taking out student loans,” she told Business Insider.

Community college over NYU

Campos said that she was already managing debt from her undergraduate degree, and she began to question whether pursuing an elite university was worth the financial strain. “I started questioning if I was chasing prestige or purpose. So I made a surprising choice instead: I enrolled in a community college certification program,” she shared.

While applying to NYU, Campos also started exploring ways to earn extra income and reconnect with community work. This is when she discovered a court interpreter certification program at Austin Community College - a three-semester course costing just $450 in total.

“After contacting the college, I learned that the training is offered once a year. The start date was less than a month away, and there were only three seats left,” she said, adding, “Within hours, I enrolled at the community college and paid for the first semester in full. The nervousness I'd once carried was immediately lifted.”

Campos said her decision was not only financial but deeply personal. As the daughter of a Mexican immigrant, she wanted a career that allowed her to use her bilingual skills for community impact.

‘Right financial and career decision’

She also said that the course at community college gives her stability and meaning. “Considering the growing national demand for Spanish legal interpreters, this work promises steady opportunities in courtrooms. This means I could recoup my low-cost tuition quickly, which is a return on investment most degrees can't match,” she told the outlet.

She further shared details about the course, saying that it requires intense study, including mastering legal terms in English and Spanish and observing real courtroom sessions. But for her, the trade-off is worth it. “By the time I complete the program in Spring 2026, I'll already be in the process of earning my state certification, which grants me the authority to interpret in Texas courtrooms,” she said, adding, “I now know I made the right financial and career decision.”

Campos admitted that life at NYU seemed tempting, but she said she would’ve been forced to relocate to New York City for the second semester.

Reflecting on her decision, she said, “This redirection allows me to stay home and further connects me to my native language without losing financial peace.”

“It's a freedom I consider worth more than a credential,” Campos added.